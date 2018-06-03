Driver pleads ‘No contest’ to deadly church bus accident in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He's been accused of killing 13 people in a deadly church bus crash in early 2017. Jack Dillon Young has been charged with multiple counts of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

Young pleaded no contest on Friday to all counts and waived his right to a jury trial.

Officials say Young was high on prescription drugs and was texting while driving when he slammed into a church bus on March of 2017 in Uvalde, Texas.

He could be sentenced anywhere from two to 270 years.

For now he will remain out on bond as long as he follows set conditions by the court.