Parkland students walk the stage at graduation Sunday

Graduation ceremonies for seniors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were held Sunday.

What was supposed to be a day for celebration for the class of 2018 was instead a day layered with sadness. Some students explain they feel detached from the ceremony.

"It's hard to be really excited about it because not everyone is going to be here." Sam Zeif, a MSDHS senior, explains.

Graduation was without four seniors-- four of the 17 killed in the Valentine's Day massacre:

Meadow Pollack

Nicholas Dworet

Carmen Schentrup

Joaquin Oliver

"We are going to go through the whole gamut. It's gonna be sad, we're obviously gonna look back and honor the kids that perished but then we're gonna try to end it on an upbeat by bringing someone in that's hopefully gonna lift the spirits," MSDHS AP government teacher Jeff Foster said. "Graduation is always bittersweet, 'cause its so hard to watch the kids go. Especially with the connection we've had with the kids this year."