SWAT standoff ends after several hours in southwest Houston

HOUSTON -- A man is in custody after after a seven-hour standoff at an apartment complex in southwest Houston Sunday.

Police responded to the 2100 block of Fountainview after midnight for shots fired and found a man barricaded inside his apartment.

"He began cursing at them, heard him rack another round in a semi-automatic pistol. They then backed off and called for SWAT," said Captain Larry Bainbridge of The Houston Police Department.

When they arrived, SWAT fired tear gas into the apartment, but he didn't leave. Several hours later, after an arrest warrant was issued, the gunman gave up.

"The suspect eventually yelled out that he was ready to surrender and he came out and he was taken into custody; he had lots of weapons. He had three pistols in there and lots of ammo. He had a gas mask, which is why the gas wasn't effective and lots of water and other items so he was prepared for a lengthy standoff," stated Captain Bainbridge.

The suspect faces many charges including felon in possession of a firearm and deadly conduct, police said.