14-year-old charged with capital murder weeks after woman found dead on front lawn of SW Houston home

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old boy accused of shooting a woman and then leaving her for dead on the front lawn of her Chinatown home back in April. On Monday, the teen was charged with capital murder.

Tueyen Nguyen, 29, was found with at least one gunshot wound in the 9500 block of Langdon Lane around 6 a.m. on April 5. She was pronounced dead at the scene when police arrived.

Investigators said Nguyen was last seen alive the night before at her mother’s house. Her body was later discovered by her fiance as he headed to work.

HPD detectives identified the teen suspect following a weeks-long investigation and took him into custody without incident on Sunday.

He has since been referred to the Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities.

The suspect’s name and mugshot will not be released due to his juvenile status.

The motive for the crime has not been released.