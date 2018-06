DICKINSON, Texas — Dickinson police are searching for a missing teen.

Arionna Parham, 18, was last seen by her family after leaving their home on May 23. Investigators said she left voluntarily and has not been heard from since.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Det. Oliver at 281-337-6335 or Dickinson PD at 281-337-4700.