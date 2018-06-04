$20,500 bond for man accused of assaulting Harris County constable deputy

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Bond has been set at $20,500 for a suspect accused of injuring a deputy during an arrest Sunday near the Willowbrook area, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said.

Patrick Hurts, 42, is charged with assault of a peace officer.

Deputies were responding to a disturbance call in the 13200 block of Champions Centre Drive when they tried to detain Hurts. Investigators said the suspect physically resisted and multiple deputies struggled to detain him.

One officer was injured during the arrest and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Hurts is currently in custody at the Harris County Jail.