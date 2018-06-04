Caught on Camera: Harris County Sheriff’s deputy uses taser on motorist following major collision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUMBLE - A nasty accident scene on the city's northeast side soon got even nastier!

During Sunday night's stormy weather, a bystander caught on camera a motorist involved in a major collision off Old Humble Road just before 10 p.m. confronting some firefighters called to the scene.

"Put your hands down! Do you hear me?" a firefighter can be heard screaming at the suspect.

The whole ugly situation would get even uglier!

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies had to use a taser to subdue the suspect Maricio Sifuentes, 24.

"Idiot drunk caused a wreck," the person who recorded the scene says at the start of a video.

It didn't take long for tempers to flare as things escalated.

"Hey, watch your mouth!' Hey, watch your mouth!" a firefighter commanded Sifuentes.

After the firefighter pushes the suspect to the ground, Sifuentes gets up and keeps yelling obscenities. Then, the firefighter pushes Sifuentes to the ground again. That's when the long arm of the law reaches out and uses a Taser on the man dropping him to the ground while onlookers groan and gasp.

Authorities say Sifuentes was evaluated by medical personnel, then he was charged with assaulting a firefighter and DWI.

Court documents indicate Sifuentes struck the firefighter at some point with his elbow and forearm. Now, the Harris County Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs Bureau will further investigate the use-of-force in this case.

It sure looks like it'll be hard to just sleep this one off!