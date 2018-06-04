Fort Bend ISD granted petition to exhume remains found at historic cemetery

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A court has granted Fort Bend ISD permission to begin the process of exhuming human remains discovered at the construction site of the James Reese Career and Technical Center, according to district officials on Monday.

The district filed a petition to exhume the human remains for forensic investigation after a historic burial site was unearthed in April at University Boulevard and Chatham Avenues in Sugar Land. Since then, archeologists on site have conducted further exploratory work and established the cemetery’s perimeter, and discovered a total of 94 graves.

The petition will allow the exhumation of graves so that forensic anthropologists and archaeologists can gather additional data regarding the cemetery, including the sex, age, race, medical condition, and possible causes of death of the individuals who are buried at the site.

“We are appreciative of the Texas Historical Commission’s guidance during this process, and we hope to begin further analysis soon to ensure that we are properly honoring the deceased and identifying an appropriate location for reinterment,” FBISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Charles Dupre said. “As the process to learn more about this site continues, we remain committed to honoring the history of those buried at the site.”

The exhumation will be an extensive and methodical process, and due to the number of graves, is anticipated to take up to three months. Construction work continues on the James Reese Career and Technical Center in the areas not impacted by the archaeological work.