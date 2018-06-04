Keeping our kids safe: Free swimming lessons offered in Houston area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — An 8-year-old boy jumps into a neighborhood pool in Richmond when the unthinkable happened— in just seconds he drowns. The Fort Bend County Sheriff Office says the boy didn't know how to swim.

There has to be a lesson here.

If you're going to be in the pool learn to swim. Some classes start with kids as young as 6-months-old.

Houston Parks and Recreation offers free lessons all summer, and Houston City Council Member Greg Travis is offering free lessons in his district beginning June 11.

Accidental drowning is the leading cause of death for children 1 to 4 years of age and the second top cause of death for kids 5 to 9.

Deonesia Grays started a non-profit foundation called Bria’s House in 2010 after her daughter drowned in 2005. Using donations to help pay for kids to get lessons they so desperately need. But there's a catch, one family member also has to become CPR certified, which is also paid for.

It can happen in a flash. And unlike the movies, in real life, a kid sinks in the water without a sound.