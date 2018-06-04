Friendswood residents flood city hall complaining about proposed new strip mall in floodway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - Friendswood residents are flooding city hall with anger to demand action

against the building of a strip center mall, inside of a floodway.

Developer Westover Plaza, LTD plans to build Parkway Plaza, a shopping center inside the Clear Creek floodway.

Clear Creek is the same creek responsible for swallowing a section of Friendswood, according to the Facebook group Residents Against Flooding.

Residents fear the new strip center will cause more flood damage for homeowners living downstream, stating they are in shock the city would greenlight such a disastrous plan.

We reached out to WestoverPlaza for a comment, but we didn't get a response.

In the meantime, residents hope they can find a way to flush this plan down the drain.