Georgia police officer fired after hitting suspect with car

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase in northeast Georgia ended in an officer losing his badge and a suspect being hospitalized.

"It's police brutality, sure is. It's wrong,” the suspects mother Tammy Brown-Patmon said.

The police video shows the chase first on foot and ending behind the wheel as Timmy Patmon, who is wanted on a felony warrant, took off running from police. While one officer is running after him, officer Taylor Saulters tries to block his escape route, but then swerves back into the street as Patmon runs up the right side.

Saulters bodycam shows him hitting the suspect with the front right side of the patrol car. Patmon's mother saw him on the ground and immediately thought the worst.

"I thought he was dead. I thought my son was dead. His arms and stuff, all marred up and his arm is broken like this here and he's limping when he walks," Brown-Patmon said.

Athens-Clarke County Police say Patmon only had scrapes and bruises.

"I understand that what he did, I understand it was wrong, but they didn't have to run over him. Whoever hit my son should be punished for it. It's wrong,” Brown-Patmon said.

Saulters was immediately put on leave while the department investigated the incident, but after comments from witnesses and an outcry from the community Saulters was fired. Police say they do not believe Saulters intentionally hit Patmon. He was fired for not following department policy.