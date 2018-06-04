HOUSTON -- We've gotten off to a dry start for the work week and those temperatures are about to hit the triple digits very soon. Meteorologist Jason Disharoon gives us the forecast.
Houston forecast: Dry start to work week, and boy is it hot out there!
