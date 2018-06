Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - It's no secret Jose Altuve is one of the best hitters in baseball. The American League MVP won't share his hitting secrets with just anyone, but 200 elementary, middle and high school players got the opportunity to learn from Altuve on Monday. The Astros second baseman hosted a clinic for SpringSpirit Baseball players in an event sponsored by CITGO Petroleum Corporation.

To listen to Altuve's big secret to hitting, make sure to watch the video below!