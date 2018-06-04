Local woman tells deputies husband is married to several women— now he’s wanted for bigamy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A local man accused of marrying several women across different states is on the run, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office confirmed Monday.

Nathaniel D'Amato, 46, is wanted for bigamy charges.

Investigators issued a warrant for D'Amato after a local woman — one of his wives — met with deputies on Cluster Pine Drive. The woman claims the suspect married her without finalizing the divorces from his previous marriages.

The constable's office was able to obtain marriage and divorce records showing the suspect was still legally married to at least one other woman in a different state.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's whereabouts should call the constable's office.

