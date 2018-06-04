× Need work? Pearland to host hotel, restaurant job fair at Westside Event Center

PEARLAND, Texas — The Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau and Pearland Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job fair June 27 for those interested in working at a hotel or restaurant.

The event is free and open to the public— no pre-registration required!

When: Wednesday, June 27

Time: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Westside Event Center at 2150 Country Place Parkway, Pearland, Texas 77581

Organizers said interested applicants can meet face-to-face with hiring managers and decision makers for top Pearland hotels and restaurants at the event, which focuses on a variety of entry-level positions.

“We’re happy to feature our local partners at this unique event designed for job applicants to learn more about the offerings we have in Pearland,” Executive Dir. Kim Sinistore of the Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau said.

Applicants are encouraged to dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes to the event.

For more information, email pearlandcvb@pearlandtx.gov or call 281-997-5970.