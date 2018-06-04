New research shows chemotherapy unneeded for certain type of breast cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good news for the fight against breast cancer! Research just released in the New England Journal of Medicine says about 70% of women diagnosed with early-stages of a common breast cancer will not need chemotherapy.

“This study was done to look at patients with early stage breast cancer that are essentially estrogen progesterone receptor positive and Herceptin receptor negative” says Dr. Ali Mazloom, M.D., DABR, Medical Director of HCA Facility, Cy-Fair Medical Center.

OK, so once a tumor is found and removed, usually a genetic test is run on the tumor. The test tells a doctor how likely a patient's cancer is to spread. Each test has a scoring value.

A score of 1-10 means no chemotherapy.

A score of above 25 means chemo will likely help a patient survive.

But scores from 11 to 25 were ...well... discretionary. Doctors were unsure what steps to take.

Finally, today, some clarity.

“We weren’t sure whether we should give chemotherapy, but this study kind of gives us more clear indications that chemotherapy may not be necessary for them and they can just get anti-hormonal therapy alone,” says Dr. Mazloom.

Chemotherapy is tough on the body - and comes with side effects including anemia, weakened immune system, hair loss, diarrhea, fatigue and memory loss.

It's important to note that the study showed that for pre-menopausal women, chemotherapy may still be beneficial, because tumors grow more aggressively in women under 50.

And finally, again, this is only for patients with early detection, that is why it is so very important to get a mammogram every single year. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide, and the earlier the diagnosis, the better the prognosis.