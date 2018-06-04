Texas ranch for sale in Seymour for a mere $12.5 million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEYMOUR, Texas - If you like to hunt and you like to fish, and you're huntin' for a little piece of real estate paradise, have we got a deal for you! The Circle J & Ranch 6.5 miles south of Seymour, Texas just hit the market for a mere $12.5 million.

It sits on more than 3,200 acres in Baylor County and with three houses on the property, it has plenty of room for guests. Plus, the ranch has it`s very own certified deer breeding operation. You can hunt for white tailed deer without every leaving home.

You can fish, too! Millers Creek runs through the ranch and there are two different lakes filled with all kinds of fish including bass and catfish.

Deer and fish aren't the only game around the Circle J & B. About 4,000 quail are released on the property every year. There's dove, turkey and hog hunting, too. There are even covered dog kennels with built-in cooling and an equestrian barn with 10 stalls.

Hey, it's only a 2.5 hour drive or a 26-minute flight from Dallas, but who are we kidding? If you can afford the ranch you can afford to fly into the Seymour airport just some miles away.

When it comes to ranches, you gotta give this one a hand!

