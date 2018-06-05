Police: Armed suspect fatally shot by Pearland officers in Walmart parking lot 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEARLAND, Texas — A suspect accused of firing shots in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday evening has died, according to local police.

The Pearland Police Department responded to a reported shooting outside the Walmart at 1919 N. Main Street. Investigators said 55-year-old Able Guzman was displaying a firearm when police arrived at the scene.

Police were speaking with Guzman when he allegedly pointed the firearm at officers who responded with gunfire. He was taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation is still ongoing.