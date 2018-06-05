Galveston bicyclist killed in crash involving alleged drunken driver identified as recent Lifeguard Academy graduate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALVESTON, Texas — Charges against an alleged drunken driver could be upgraded after the suspect struck two bicyclists with her vehicle— seriously injuring one and inevitably killing the other, the Galveston Police Department said.

Gerilyn Weberlein, 50, is currently charged with intoxication assault.

However, those charges may be upgraded after one victim succumbed to his injuries at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday while in the hospital. The Galveston Island Beach Patrol identified Marco Antonio, a recent graduate of the Lifeguard Academy, as the deceased victim.

Weberlein reportedly struck two of at least five bicyclists riding side-by-side along a poorly-lit stretch near the seawall at 69th Street and Weis around 10:10 p.m. Monday. Police said the bicycles were equipped with reflectors but not lights.

Weberlein allegedly showed several signs of intoxication, prompting investigators to request a warrant for her blood.

Investigators said the suspect stayed at the scene and the victims — both 23-year-old men — were taken to the John Sealy Emergency Room. The surviving cyclist is still being treated for a broken arm as well as a few cuts and bruises.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in jail on a $100,000 bond.

"[Galveston Island Beach Patrol] will hold two voluntary group counseling sessions here at headquarters. The first will be today at 10 a.m. and the second will be tomorrow at the same time. I encourage you to come to one of them," Chief Peter Davis said in a Facebook post.

"We'll also have follow up one on one counseling sessions available. I'm sorry for our loss. Our prayers to Marcos's family and those of you who are his friends. If you need anything let us know."