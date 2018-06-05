× Designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide

(CNN) — Kate Spade, the fashion designer and businesswoman, hanged herself with a scarf in an apparent suicide at a New York City apartment Tuesday, according to a NYPD source.

A second NYPD source said the call came in at 10:30 a.m. this morning and a suicide note was found.

In 1999, Spade and her husband sold a 56 percent stake to Neiman Marcus for $34 million. Then, in 2006, Spade and her two partners sold the remaining 44 percent to Neiman for a reported $59 million. Following the buyout, Neiman Marcus inked a deal to offload the entire Kate Spade company to fashion retailer Liz Claiborne for a reported $124 million, including debt, according to Forbes.

The parent company of Coach spent nearly $3 billion in the past few years to buy the Kate Spade clothing and handbag label and the Stuart Weitzman shoe brand. During this time Coach changed its name to Tapestry, which Spade felt led to the decrease in her sales.

Spade is survived by her husband, Andy Spade, and their daughter.

Resources: Getting help

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) . It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.