Free breakfast and lunch served for kids all summer in HISD, Spring ISD; Houston Food Bank also delivering meals

HOUSTON -- School's out and, sadly, for some kids that means they're going to start missing meals -- but there's hope because HISD is starting its summer meals program this week at nearly 200 district schools. Free breakfast and lunch will be served for kids from ages 1-18.

"They don't have to be HISD students, general public can come in and get a meal, and then their parents, any adults with them can get breakfast for $2.25 or lunch for $3.75," said Maggie Kennedy, spokesperson for HISD.

No proof of income or registration is required. The district says every neighborhood is accounted for so call the campus closest to you to find out serving times. The program runs through Aug. 2.

To view a map of where meals are being served, including breakfast and lunch serving times, visit houstonisd.org/freesummermeals.

That's not the only free meal program this summer. Spring ISD has 13 campuses open and serving, and outside of schools, the Houston Food Bank is bringing meals right to your neighborhood.

"Houston Food Bank in most sites, we just deliver. We have our staff get here early, we send out the meals every day and they'll eat at their Boys and Girls Club or their church or their YMCA," said Stephanie Berno of the Houston Food Bank. "We have a food truck that will be going out to some apartment complexes to four of them in Baytown and we have an Astros Foundation donated van that will also be delivering meals in several sites in Pasadena, so everyday for the whole summer until kids go back to school."