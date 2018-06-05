Inside Story: Great Texas Camping Guide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Here in Texas, there's nothing like packing up the tent or putting the trailer on the hitch and hitting the open road for the camping trip of a life time. It's a true Texan rite of passage.

Thanks to the Lone Star State's 95 state parks and countless other options for communing with the great outdoors.

Welcome to the Great Texas Camping Guide just in time for summer 2018 in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.

First stop is Pedernales Falls State Park, which is about 30 miles west of Austin. Here, the water cascades over layers of limestone. making a float down the Pedernales River beautiful and serene.

If you want to forgo the water for a tiny taste of the Grand Canyon, pull into Caprock Canyons State Park roughly 100 miles west of Amarillo. The 15,000-acre park surrounds campers with steep walls that glow a beautiful red and orange in the Texas sunset.

And don't miss this Hill Country gem, Inks Lake State Park , ust an hour northwest of Austin in Burnet County. There's plenty to do on land and in the water.

To read more about the best places to pitch a tent with the Great Texas Camping Guide pick up this month’s issue of Houstonia.