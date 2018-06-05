Lawsuit filed by family of man who died while in Hedwig Village police custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A family is seeking justice for 21-year-old Darrall Thomas who died in police custody after allegedly stealing an ATM. However, more than two years later, his cause of death is still up for debate.

Thomas' mom, Lakita Carr, filed a civil lawsuit against multiple police agencies in the Memorial Village area and is calling for a full investigation into what really happened.

The original Harris County Medical Examiner report says Thomas died from a drug overdose after police chased -- then rescued -- him from Hunter's Creek, but another autopsy done by a forensics expert says Thomas died from asphyxiation.

NewsFix reached out to the police departments named in the lawsuit for comment.

Hedwig Village Police Chief David Gott declined to comment, saying he had not yet been served.

Thomas left behind a young son who is now forced to grow up without his father.