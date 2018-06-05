Local volunteer firefighter arrested, charged with bigamy 

CYPRESS, Texas – A Texas firefighter has some personal fires to put out: legal fires! Nathaniel D’Amato is behind bars accused of having too many wives. It’s called bigamy and his accuser is the woman he married just recently.

According to Harris County court records, a woman married D’Amato in April and discovered days later the suspect was already married. Investigators say he got hitched to another woman in Michigan 20 years ago.

According to constables, D’Amato’s local accuser claims he’s still married to several other women.

He appeared in probable cause court Tuesday morning where his bond was set at $10,000.00.

A public defender told the court D’Amato is a volunteer with the Magnolia and the Needham fire departments

In Texas, it’s okay to be a Romeo, but bigamy is a second degree felony. If found guilty, this firefighter’s freedom could go up in smoke.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.