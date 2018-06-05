Mueller probe accuses Manafort of witness tampering; judge orders hearing for next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — Trouble may be looming for former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort now that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is accusing Manafort of witness tampering in his Federal case, according to a D.C. district court filing on Monday night.

Manafort currently is out on a $10 million bail and house arrest as he awaits two trials for charges of money laundering and failure to disclose lobbying work for the government of Ukraine.

Manafort has pleaded not guilty to all charges, but Mueller says Manafort belongs back in jail because of allegedly trying to get potential witnesses to lie for him.

A federal judge has scheduled a hearing for next week, where those same witnesses may be called upon to testify in court.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump was musing on Twitter about the FBI's investigation into Manafort in the first place, insisting he should have been informed about the potential cloud hanging over Manafort.

Trump tweeted: "Paul Manafort came into the campaign very late.....we should have been told that Comey and the boys were doing a number on him, and he wouldn't have been hired!"

Then again, if the president decides Manafort has received a raw deal in the special counsel's investigation, he could issue a pardon to him.

That's exactly what former Trump Campaign aide and fellow Mueller indictee George Papadopoulas has asked for through his wife, according to the Huffington Post.

Meanwhile, the president tweets: "The Fake News Media is desperate to distract from the economy and record setting economic numbers and so they keep talking about the phony Russian Witch Hunt."

But actually, it's the president who keeps tweeting about it.

In another tweet, Trump again blames U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions for the 'Russian Witch Hunt Hoax' because of his recusal, insisting "Sessions knew better than most that there was No Collusion!"

But as for who gets a pass or a pardon from here, remains to be seen.