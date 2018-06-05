Santa Fe High School seniors given $29,275 check to aid non-profit looking to unite community, prevent future tragedies

SANTA FE, Texas — A hopeful group of Santa Fe High School seniors got a more than $29,000 boost Tuesday aiding their goal to prevent future tragedies such as the campus shooting that claimed 10 innocent lives in late May.

Houston Dynamo president Chirs Canetti presented the United Hearts, a non-profit formed by the students after the shooting, with a check for $29,275 on behalf of Dynamo Charities. Funds for the check were raised by both teams during the Houston Dynamo vs. New York City FC game on May 25 and a community fundraiser the students organized on Memorial Day.

Canetti was introduced to the students via a mutual friend and has since served as a mentor for them as they work to get their organization off the ground, including offering the services of the Dynamo legal team to file their 501(c)(3) paperwork and Dynamo Charities to help them raise funds in the interim.

During the game, players and fans signed a “United for Santa Fe” banner that was gifted to Santa Fe Mayor Jeff Tambrella, Santa Fe city council members and the local police department.