VIDEO: Fulshear officer saves allegedly drunken woman sleeping in middle of road

FULSHEAR, Texas — Talk about a close one, and not to mention, being in the right place at the right time!

The Fulshear Police Department posted jaw-dropping dash cam video Tuesday showing a woman just moments away from being hit by a car while she slept on a local road.

FPD Sgt. Charles Scott was driving near FM 1093 when he sees a driver in front of him suddenly swerve to avoid hitting something in the middle of the road. The officer then slams on his brakes and realizes that something is actually a someone.

In the video, the officer jumps out of his patrol unit to help the allegedly drunken woman off the road. Investigators said the woman decided to take a nap after running her car off the road and into a nearby ditch.

The woman was given a public intoxication charge and a free ride to jail...instead of the morgue.