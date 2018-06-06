× 2 men accused of following elderly couple from bank, robbing them at assisted living home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men have been arrested and charged for the aggravated robbery of an elderly couple at an assisted living home in the Cypress area, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit.

According to deputies, an 86-year-old man and his 87-year-old wife drove to a bank, where they cashed a check, then drove back to their home in the 12100 block of Steeple Way Blvd. on May 21. Unbeknownst to them, they were being followed by Dexter Carpenter and Jose Perez.

The couple told investigators, once they entered their home, Perez entered through the front door without their permission.

Perez assaulted the elderly man and removed money from the man’s front pocket. He also took the elderly woman’s billfold.

Perez and Carpenter then fled the scene.

After reviewing surveillance video from the assisted living center, investigators were able to identify a Silver Nissan Rogue entering the property right behind the couple’s vehicle and exit the property shortly thereafter.

Investigators researched the license plate of the vehicle and learned it was rented by a family member of Carpenter from AVIS at 15135 North Freeway.

Investigators were able to view surveillance footage from a Walmart location where two suspects used the victims’ credit cards to make fraudulent transactions shortly after the robbery.

A few days later, the Nissan was turned in for a new rental of a Chevrolet Equinox.

Investigators were able to use the surveillance video and a photo lineup to identify Carpenter and Perez.

On May 30, HCSO investigators, DPS Troopers and DPS Air Support 102 located the Equinox at a Chase Bank in the 2400 block of W Alabama. The two suspects then traveled to a Chase Bank at 10243 Kempwood, where they appeared to be preparing to select additional victims.

That’s when authorities moved in. Carpenter and Perez were taken into custody without incident.

They have been charged with aggravated robbery of a person over 65 — a first degree felony — and credit card abuse.