Last Santa Fe High School shooting victim released from hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA FE, Texas — Sarah Salazar is the last of the Santa Fe shooting victims to leave Clear Lake Hospital. She was hiding in a closet with other students when she was shot multiple times.

"He shot through the little windows on the door. I guess when he started shooting I looked for a second, and then I turned away, and then I got shot and I fell over and he shot me more on my side,” Salazar said .

Salazar had been in the hospital for almost three weeks, and still has shoulder replacement surgery coming up, but says she has been in good hands and surrounded by a lot of love, even getting some pretty cool visitors.

"I had lots of visitors every day; my friends and family. JJ Watt and Justin Timberlake came, too. That was good to see them,” Salazar said.

Although Salazar's been through so much and has a long way to go, she says there is a positive that came out of this.

"I'm closer to my family than I was and God, because when it was happening, I was praying during it,” Salazar said. She believes the shooting has made her stronger than ever.

"During it happening, I didn't know if I was going to get through it, but I have and I’m still getting through it,” Salazar added.