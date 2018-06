Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Miss America is waving goodbye to the swimsuit portion of the competition and soon the Miss Texas competition will follow.

This year's Miss Texas competition is being held later this month in Richardson and will include the swimsuit judging.

However, after 2018, there will no longer be a swimsuit contest.

It looks like June 26 through June 30 will be the last time we see America's sweethearts in a bikini.