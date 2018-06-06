Nearly 16 gallons of liquid meth found hidden in fuel tank during traffic stop in Jefferson County, deputies say

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Nearly 16 gallons of liquid methamphetamines hidden a fuel tank were confiscated Wednesday morning during a traffic stop on I-10, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies were on patrol at 2:04 a.m. when they witnessed a vehicle with an Idaho license plate make several traffic violations along I-10 eastbound, the sheriff’s office said. Officers reported the suspects — identified as Houston residents Ronald Bradford and Paula Bear — seemed overly nervous and their stories didn’t match up.

The officers asked for voluntary consent to search the vehicle but were denied, prompting deputies to call in a Port Neches police K-9 officer that later detected drugs in the vehicle. During the investigation, the vehicle’s fuel tank was removed. Deputies realized the tank had been altered and filled with methamphetamines as confirmed by a field test, investigators said.

Hazmat was called to the scene to safely collect the drug and the substance it was dissolved in.

Bradford, the driver, and Bear were taken into custody and booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Both suspects are charged with possession of a controlled substance.