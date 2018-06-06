Police: Wrong-way driver caught with cocaine during booking process— suspect now facing DWI, drug charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A wrong-way driver faces additional charges after officers found a small bag of cocaine on her person during the booking process, according to the Houston Police Department.

Elizabeth Madelynn Nicols, 22, was originally taken in for only DWI charges.

The suspect was caught driving her car northbound in the southbound lanes of the North Freeway at Crosstimbers around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Officers managed to get ahead of the woman and shut down the freeway at West Road. The suspect was eventually stopped at Gulf Bank Road and taken into custody without incident.

Nicols was given a field sobriety test and failed, police said.

"Patrol officers, fortunately, were able to catch up with her. They shut off the freeway from preventing a head-on collision," HPD Lt. S. Reece said. "She was traveling approximately 60 mph, so a collision at that speed would have been catastrophic."

After the discovery of drugs, Nicols is now also charged with possession of a controlled substance. Her bond for the drug charge is set at $1,000.