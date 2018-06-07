Critter News: Service dog has puppies at airport, Parrot tames Amazon’s ‘Alexa,’ and miracle dog gets second chance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMPA, Fla. - The dog days of summer came early to the Tampa International Airport.

Yep, this service dog named 'Eleanor Rigby' had a special delivery while waiting for her owner's flight home to Philadelphia.

The two-year-old Labrador went into labor while waiting to board a flight, and she went on to deliver eight adorable puppies— seven boys and one girl!

Talk about a crowded flight!

Next up, a African Grey Congo Parrot in Florida named 'Petra' is flying high on YouTube thanks to her digital friend, 'Alexa.'

"Alexa, all lights on. Alexa, all lights off," Petra calls out to the computer.

"But then all day, every day it's all lights on, all lights off," Petra's owner declared.

Yep, Petra tells Alexa just what to do— and her YouTube videos have gone viral!

Guess the good old days of entertaining parrots with crackers are over.

And over at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, this Southern White Rhino named 'Victoria' is giving new hope to saving her nearly extinct species.

That's because she's preggers all from frozen sperm artificially inseminated.

"So, we are monitoring this pregnancy," Director of Reproductive Sciences for the San Diego Zoo Institute for Conservation Barbara Durrant, PhD, said. "The fetus is growing very well, and we can see the heartbeat."

Here's hoping for a new arrival in 2019!

Lastly, this poor pup in Illinois needs all the help she can get after surviving an unthinkable act of cruelty!

Someone threw the dog off a highway overpass!

"It makes me sick. These are the people— I wish they would find the person," an emotional veterinarian Dr. Adam Conroy shared.

A good Samaritan picked her up and saved her life.

"The gentleman said she was laying like flat right in the middle of the road," Cynthia Guzman of K9 Enrichment Initiative, a special dog rescue group, revealed.

The poor pooch, named Trinity, suffered three broken legs and other injuries from the horrific act, but thanks to K9 Enrichment Initiative and Dr. Conroy volunteering to save the 7-month-old puppy. She's getting over $12,000 of care.

"This piece of bone should be right here," Dr. Conroy explained, pointing to Trinity's x-ray.

Because of this doctor's heart of gold, Trinity has a second chance.

And this week, Trinity got more good news...a new foster family!

"You come home with me?" Trinity's new foster mom asked her as her eyes showed signs of hope.

With all the evil in this world, thankfully there are still good souls left who make a real difference!