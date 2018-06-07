Dead teen found in northeast Houston park, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old late Wednesday in the Trinity-Houston Gardens area.

The victim was found by officers after witnesses reported hearing gunshots inside Elbert Triangle Park around 9:30 p.m. He was found near the 7200 block of Elbert at Banyan Street.

The motive for the shooting is still unclear. At this time, there are no known suspects.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.