Hobby Airport passengers delayed after Boy Scout brings toy grenade through Southwest Airlines TSA checkpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON —Passengers were delayed at Hobby Airport Thursday after a suspicious bag was brought through a TSA checkpoint.

The Houston Police Department responded to reports of a suspicious bag with a possible grenade inside.

According to Bill Begley, spokesperson for the Houston Airports System, the bag was going through a screening machine at the TSA Checkpoint. One of the TSA workers found it. The TSA set up a 200-foot perimeter and lines of people were pushed back, Begley said.

HPD and airport personnel spoke with the 17-year-old Boy Scout and searched the bag and confiscated the device, which turned out to be a non-lethal novelty grenade.

Southwest is adjusting their schedule as much as possible to accommodate people. TSA is bringing in additional people to speed up the process. We are moving forward as much as possible, Begley said.

Twelve Southwest flights have been delayed and One Delta Flight following the incident.

The Airport is asking that passengers visit the TSA website and read the guidelines on what you can and cannot bring on a plane.

Now might be a good time for a gentle reminder that there are items you CANNOT bring through security checkpoints. Please double check this list before heading to ANY airport for a flight: https://t.co/0Ps4sWpruF — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) June 7, 2018