Houston drivers hit with higher fuel prices at local gas station 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Texas drivers are fueled with anger when it comes to prices at some local gas stations.

At least one Shell Gas Station off I-10 at Shepherd Drive near Downtown Houston is charging $3.49 a gallon for regular unleaded.

That's almost a dollar more than the average cost of gas in the area, according to the mobile app Gas Buddy.

If you're in need of the good stuff, you'll pay a pretty penny for premium at this station. Premium gas is a whopping $4.29 a gallon!

For those wondering if price gouging is legal, Texas has an open and fair market, allowing businesses to charge what they wish, and customers to buy or not buy.

According to the Texas attorney general's office website, crude oil is the number one factor that drives gas prices, and the price at the pump also includes how much it costs to deliver the oil the refineries, the refining cost, distribution cost, taxes, and the retail station's operating cost.

As for finding the best price? It looks like it may be all about location, location, location.