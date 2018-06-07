× HPD: At least 7 suspects steal thousands of dollars in merchandise during smash-and-grab at Apple Store

HOUSTON— Houston police are searching for at least seven alleged burglars involved in a smash-and-grab at an Apple Store near the Galleria area, according to investigators.

Police responded to the Apple Store at 4012 Westheimer Rd. around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said the group — all male suspects — backed a stolen pickup truck into the store’s glass doors and went inside and took thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

The burglars left the truck in front of the store and fled the scene in another vehicle.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, in this case, please call 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at http://www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.