Injured Santa Fe ISD officer released from hospital three weeks after campus shooting

SANTA FE, Texas — The school resource officer who was shot during the Santa Fe High School shooting is finally out of the hospital.

UTMB Galveston tweeted out the good news Wednesday that John Barnes was being discharged. He is said to be in good spirits and ready to go home!

On the heels of Barnes' discharge, Santa Fe ISD released the new safety guidelines that the district is implementing for next school year.

District officials say after round table discussions with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, they decided to immediately implement the following:

First, making schools safer places.

Second, identifying threats in advance and resolving them.

And finally, improving mental health assessments and services.

To implement this plan the district is increasing security presence on all its campuses.

District leaders are also adding additional counselors at all campuses to address behavioral and mental health concerns.

The district is also creating a committee that'll include teachers, parents, law enforcement members, counselors, ministers and students designed to research possible solutions to ensure a safe learning environment for students and staff.

