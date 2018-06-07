Massive hog sculpture to be installed along Arkansas highway

Fayetteville, Ark. (WGHP) — A 25-foot copper sculpture of a dancing wild boar will be installed in front of the Hogeye, Inc. office complex between Fayetteville and Farmington on Highway 62 Sunday (June 10).

The sculpture will be placed in a grassy area on the north side of the road.

“I was originally looking to get a new sign for our business and decided it would be neat to have a unique artistic landmark instead,” said Cliff Slinkhard, founder and co-owner of Hogeye, Inc. “Hogeye, Inc. has been a part of the community for 36 years and we want to give something back to the area and this is a fun way to do that.”

The copper hog is a replica of the original Hogeye, Inc. designed in 1982.

“Hogeye” will stand 30 feet high once installed, including the concrete base, and will weigh 3,500 to 4,000 pounds.

The sculpture was designed and built by local artist Eugene Sargent.