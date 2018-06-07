Teenage street racing suspect to be charged as adult in death of mother, toddler

Tampa, FL (WFTS) — A 17-year-old will be charged as an adult for his involvement in a street racing crash that took the lives of a mother and toddler on Bayshore Boulevard.

John Barrineau has been held in a juvenile detention facility since the fatal crash on May 23. According to court documents filed on Wednesday, Barrineau’s case has been upgraded from juvenile court to Circuit Court. Once he is transferred to the Hillsborough County Jail, he could be eligible for bail after an arraignment hearing.

According to Tampa Police, Barrineau was street racing down Bayshore Boulevard when the driver of the car he was racing, Cameron Herrin, 18, struck a mother as she pushed her toddler in a stroller.

Jessica Raubenolt, 24, passed away shortly after the crash. Her 2-year-old daughter, Lillia, passed away the next day.

Sources tell ABC Action News Barrineau’s family and lawyers weren’t surprised and have been bracing for this day.

Since the May 23 crash Barrineau’s been at the Hillsborough County Juvenile Detention Center.

Court documents show State Attorney Andrew Warren has until June 12 at 5:00 p.m. to serve Barrineau with a new arrest warrant and the upgraded charges.

Barrineau and Herrin each face one misdemeanor count of street racing and two felony counts of vehicular homicide.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.