Teens flock to Toyota Center to campout for Harry Styles concert

HOUSTON— One Direction Band member Harry Styles is in Houston for the second leg of his solo tour and fans are camping out at the Toyota Center for Thursday nights concert.

Teens from all over Houston and the surrounding areas have taken over the blocks surrounding Polk St. with lawn chairs, pillows, blankets, and umbrellas, not even the Houston heat can stop these adoring fans.

Styles begin his tour in September of 2017, in San Francisco and has played over 80 concerts.

During Thursday nights concert Styles will perform songs from his self-titled first studio album with country crooner Kacey Musgraves as the opening act.

With the temperatures scheduled to reach a high of 94 degrees, let’s hope everyone brought enough H20.

