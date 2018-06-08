Deloitte accounting firm helps Harvey victims rebuild homes on Impact Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The homes of many Houston families still need repairs nine months after Hurricane Harvey, and accounting firm Deloitte is extending a helping hand and teaming up with Rebuilding Together Houston to repair homes.

"It's real nice. I could use a break. I went as far as I could, and I could use all the help I can get,” Jasper Lowery said.

Every year Deloitte employees across the country come together for their professional services organization's annual volunteer service day known as "Impact Day." They take on charitable causes in more than 80 communities.

"One of our core values is our commitment to the community so this is just one of the ways that we try to show that we do a lot of things out of throughout the year, but to get everybody together on one day to help the community it's great for what we do for the community, but actually it's really great for our teams to kind of come together and actually have a lot of fun while we do it,” John England said.

This year, Deloitte will participate in 20 volunteer projects across the Houston metro area. Harvey victims are also getting more financial assistance from the American Red Cross. The immediate assistance program allows people directly affected by the storm to receive up to $2,000. The new amount is a big increase from the $400 that was announced last fall.

To qualify for the program your home must have been destroyed or have significant damage. People needing assistance should call 211 or visit 211texas.org