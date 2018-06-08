‘Egg-static’ seniors fail miserably at senior prank attempt, thanks to cops in North Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE COLONY, Texas - A senior prank didn't go too well for some kids up in North Texas. Officers from The Colony Police Department were able to scare off some students who were planning to throw eggs and toilet paper at The Colony High School.

The cops then made sure to thank the kids on Facebook, posting a photo with the caption, "TCPD would like to thank the three students from the class of 2018 for their generous donation of toilet paper and eggs for breakfast. We were sorry to see that you ran away before we could thank you in person. May your life after graduation go better than this prank."