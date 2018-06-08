HOUSTON —Are you brave enough to handle new horror film Hereditary? AP award winning film critic Dustin Chase reviews the new film and explains why it might be good enough for end of the year awards consideration. Also new in theaters this weekend is Oceans 8 starring Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett, but is this female remake as exciting and creative as the previous? Jodie Foster stars in Hotel Artemis and Ethan Hawke in First Reformed, all these films reviewed and served up so you know what’s the best bet at the box office this weekend.
Flix Fix: Hereditary, Oceans 8, Hotel Artemis and First Reformed
-
Flix Fix: Deadpool 2, Book Club, Let the Sunshine In
-
Flix Fix: Tag, Superfly, 211, Mary Shelley
-
Flix Fix: Avengers Infinity Wars, The Rider and Kings
-
Flix Fix: Tully, Overboard and Backstabbing for Beginners
-
Flix Fix: Solo, Beast, Seagull
-
-
Flix Fix: Rampage, Where Is Kyra, You Were Never Really Here, Beirut, An Ordinary Man and Krystal
-
Flix Fix: Rampage, Where is Kyra and You Were Never Really Here
-
Flix Fix: Adrift, On Chesil Beach, How to Talk to Girls at Parties
-
Flix Fix: Red Sparrow, Death Wish, A Fantastic Woman
-
Flix Fix: Ready Player One, Journey’s End and Flower
-
-
Flix Fix: A Wrinkle in Time, The Strangers: Prey at Night, Gringo
-
Flix Fix: Life of the Party, Dark Crimes and Breaking In
-
Flix Fix: Unsane, Midnight Sun, The Leisure Seeker, The Death of Stalin and Pacific Rim: Uprising