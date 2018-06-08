Houston Happenings: Summertime fun while doing good deeds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The weekend is almost upon us! That means it's time to check out Houston Happenings.

UniverSoul Circus

The circus is in town --- get excited! UniverSoul Circus will celebrate its 25th anniversary in Houston from Friday, June 8 to Sunday, June 24 at the Butler Stadium on Main Street.

Circus-goers can enjoy an unforgettable journey of electrifying, edge-of-your-seat performances at the UniverSoul Circus! Get your tickets now before it's too late.

To purchase tickets, click here. To learn more about UniverSoul Circus, click here.

goWorkout Houston

You are cordially invited to a workout party hosted by goWorkout Houston on Saturday, June 9 at 9 a.m. at the Buffalo Bayou Park.

Attendees can sample workouts from Houston's hottest studios --- Sweat 1000, Bombshell Bootcamp, BEYOGA and more.

Tickets are $25 at the door. All proceeds will go to Buffalo Bayou Partnership.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Zoey's Angels

Zoey's Angels will host its 7th Annual Family Fun Walk on Sunday, June 10 at 9 a.m. at The Phoenix on Westheimer.

Attendees can enjoy food and healing fun while remembering their precious infants, who unfortunately lost their battles with fatal illnesses.

Tickets will start at $25 and will benefit Zoey's Angels Inc.

To learn more about Zoey's Angels, click here. To purchase tickets, click here.

P.A.W.S. Reading Program

Does your child lack confidence when reading aloud? P.A.W.S. can help your child overcome their fear of reading.

P.A.W.S will host a reading program every Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Houston Museum of Natural Science in Sugar Land.

For more information, click here.