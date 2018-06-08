× HPD: Man escapes police, helicopter and K-9 units on foot after high-speed chase in south Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is searching for a man accused of leading them on a high-speed chase Friday morning in south Houston.

Around 3 a.m., HPD patrol officers were driving in the 2200 block of Keller Street at Berkley when they attempted to pull over a pickup truck for traffic violations. The driver of the truck sped off, leading police on a high-speed chase before crashing into a metal fence.

The driver jumped out of the truck and escaped on foot.

The HPD K-9 unit and helicopter searched the area, but the man could not be found.