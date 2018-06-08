Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center waiting room turned into thrilling, dinosaur-themed summer camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Hospital waiting rooms can be so boring! But the Periwinkle Foundation knows just how to make them Dino-mite!

Camp Periwinkle Days at Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Centers has transformed the waiting room into a thrilling, dino-themed summer camp for the 500 children under care at the Cancer Center.

"Over the course of two days, we're throwing a huge dinosaur party with arts and crafts, build-an-animal with stuffed dinosaurs and mini-excavations," said Periwinkle Foundation's Community Programs Director Erin Locke. "We have the Houston Museum of Natural Science here with fossils and bones, and we're just throwing a big party, trying to bring a little fun into a grueling day at the hospital for these families."

"They're able to not only provide distraction and play opportunities for the kids, but also to bring camp to them," said Quinn Franklin with Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center.

What could be more fun than having Jurassic Park come to you?