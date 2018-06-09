Grandmother, 2 children killed in Conroe house fire, fire marshal says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONROE, Texas --- The lives of three Conroe family members tragically ended due to a house fire early Saturday morning, according to the Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., fire crews were called to a house fire in the 16200 block of Long Valley Court.

When they arrived, they found a house with heavy smoke and flames. Fire investigators say there were attempts from neighbors to rescue the family inside of the home.

According to Fire Marshal Jimmy Williams, two small children escaped the home and grabbed their neighbors before firefighters arrived at the scene.

According to fire investigators, a family of seven -- a father, mother, four children and their grandmother -- were inside of the burning home. The grandmother and a 7-year-old child were pronounced dead at the scene. A 1-year-old baby was taken to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands and was later pronounced dead.

The mother, father and the two surviving children were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and it is under investigation.