HPD: 11-year-old boy killed in crash on Hammerly Road; drunken driver hits parked police car as officers investigate

HOUSTON — An 11-year-old boy has died after being injured in a car crash in northwest Houston over the weekend.

A black Ford F-150 was traveling in the 7800 block of Hammerly Boulevard about 10:10 p.m. Friday when the driver failed to yield to another vehicle that had the right of way, according to the Houston Police Department. In the other vehicle, a gray Honda Civic, the boy was sitting in the backseat with two other children of 4 and 6 years old, and two adult passengers sat in the front seats. Investigators said the children were not properly restrained.

All five passengers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where the 11-year-old succumbed to his injuries hours later. HPD said the other Honda passengers and Ford driver, 26, were not seriously injured.

Police said the driver showed no signs of being intoxicated and consented to having his blood drawn. No charges have been filed at this time.

While officers were investigating the crash, an allegedly intoxicated driver tired to go around the traffic blockade and struck a parked, unmanned police cruiser. Investigators said the driver tried to flee the scene but was quickly caught by police.

No officers were harmed.