HPD: Four men injured in drive-by shooting outside South Side gas station

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for possible suspects after a drive-by shooting left four men injured outside a gas station in the South Side area.

Investigators said the victims — ranging from ages 20 to 44 years old — were standing at 6302 Martin Luther King Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when a white SUV drove pass the gas station. Multiple shots were fired from the vehicle, and at least three of the men were shot.

The three were taken to a local hospital in stable condition with non life-threatening injuries, police said. The fourth victim was treated at the scene and then released.

It’s unclear how many people were inside the suspected vehicle, police said, but there may be more than one shooter.

Investigators are trying to confirm whether the shooting is connected to an incident that happened at a party the victims attended earlier.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.